Riverwest Radio Hosts a Marathon Open-House Fundraiser Saturday

Riverwest Radio, Milwaukee's favorite radio-station-within-a-video-store, will open its doors to the community Saturday for its annual fundraiser. The volunteer-run station, which specializes in arts, sports and political talk and broadcasts a variety of live music and experimental programming, will host 12 hours of live music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverwest's Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 926 E. Center St. A $5 donation is requested at the door. The station will also host an open house at its home base, Riverwest Film & Video, 824 E. Center St.
The station is hoping to raise $1800 for its 2018 music licensing fees. You can stream the station through its website, riverwestradio.com, and over the air at 104.1 FM.
The lineup for Saturday's fundraising marathon is below, courtesy of the station:
10 am - Station Manager Xav Leplae - "The Barbouille Hymn"
noon - Sandy Weisto - “Sessions with Sandy” (featuring singer/songwriters Chris Haise, Melissa Carolyn, Mark Harrig & Weston Gritt of Americana/Folk/Rock band Paladino, and the poetic soul talk hip-hop of Nomad Noah.)
1 pm - Marc Ferch - “The Storefront Music Hour"
2 pm - “Insta-songs” with Ben Merens of “Just Talking”. (For a donation of $10 or more, you can submit a song title to Ben and he’ll improvise a song for you live on the air!)
3 pm - Will LaDuke - “Active Culture” (featuring: the Celtic duo Frogwater, and songstress Twila Jean with songs from her new album “Redemption”.)
4 pm - Keith Gausted - “There Goes The Neighborhood” (Featuring Jazz from Neil Davis & Steve Peplin and friends.)
5 pm - SaraLou - “The Irish Nature of Things” (featuring Irish music from: Ian Gould, Brett Lipshutz and Maria Terres, Jeff Ksiazek and Heather Lewin of athas, and Green Sails.)
6 pm - The Stone Soup Ensamble
7 pm - CC’s Life: Welcome to Reality (CC Carmickle)
8 pm - Gleem Bloatheart
9 pm - Eric Blowtorch & Ingrid - “Eric Blowtorch Live!” and “Ingrid’s Inspiration Hour"