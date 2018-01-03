Riverwest Radio Hosts a Marathon Open-House Fundraiser Saturday

Riverwest Radio, Milwaukee's favorite radio-station-within-a-video-store, will open its doors to the community Saturday for its annual fundraiser. The volunteer-run station, which specializes in arts, sports and political talk and broadcasts a variety of live music and experimental programming, will host 12 hours of live music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverwest's Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 926 E. Center St. A $5 donation is requested at the door. The station will also host an open house at its home base, Riverwest Film & Video, 824 E. Center St.

The station is hoping to raise $1800 for its 2018 music licensing fees. You can stream the station through its website, riverwestradio.com, and over the air at 104.1 FM.

The lineup for Saturday's fundraising marathon is below, courtesy of the station: