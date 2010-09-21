Sharon Van Etten's Venegeful "Love More"

×

There are a lot of valid reasons to be cynical about thestate of the music industry, music criticism and even music itself, but when itcomes down to one crucial point, I’m an optimist: I believe that truly great music usually finds the audience it deserves.



That’s not to say to say there aren’texceptionsof course there will always be worthwhile songwriters and bands thatnever find their breakbut in general, the cream of the crop does eventually getrecognized. This has been especially true in the last half decade, when blogshave created homes for even the loneliest music niches, and underfundedindependent bands have been able to sell out 1,000 theaters largely on just strongword of mouth. I’m not suggesting that every band can achieve success on that scale just by being great at what they dothere will always be a ceiling onmusic that’s too esoteric or specialized, and the tables will always be tiltedtoward music with the broadest appealbut nonetheless I believe that most great music eventually rises to the (relative) top.



I spent a lot of time thinking about that as I watched Brooklyn’s Sharon VanEtten play to a mostly empty Cactus Club on a frigid January night this year. Watching her mesmerize the meager crowd, there was no doubt in my mind that one day she’d be playing to much, muchbigger rooms. And there still isn’t. Van Etten is a far too striking singerand a far too poignant songwriter not to build a large following.



This month, Van Etten released Epic, a seven-song mini-album that builds on the promiseof her 2009 debut Because I Was In Love (the album is for sale digitally now inadvance of its Oct. 5 physical release). Recorded with a full band, it’s more up-tempothan her sparse debut, the acoustic songs now balanced with electric ones. Thesound is straight forward, perhaps surprisingly so for an artist who attracts such breathless accolades, but the songs are anything but. Van Etten sings in seemlysimple and direct sentiments that disguise layers of ambiguity and double meanings.



On Epic’s chilling closer, "Love More," Van Etten censures an emotionally abusiveex. “Chained to the wall of our room,” she sings. “Yeah, you chained me like adog in our room/ I thought that’s how it was.” But she follows that recriminationwith an unexpected display of appreciation, concluding, “it made me love more.”It’s unclear whether she’s simply thankful for having escaped such adestructive relationship, or whether she’s nostalgic for the affection she felttoward her oppressor. Her motivations are similarly cloudy when she tries totalk a self-destructive boyfriend down from the ledge on “Don’t Do It.” By song’send she sounds more fed up than concerned, almost as if she’s even daringifnot outright tauntinghim to follow through with his threats.



On song after song, Van Etten calls out and denigrates her exes under pretensesof forgiving or moving on. We sympathize with her because her impassioned, vulnerable soprano suggests that she’ssinging with complete candor, but the droll, cynical tones that sometimes catchin her throat reveal otherwise. She’s firmly in control of these songs, and she’susing them to settle scores and manipulate exes. Apparently she picked up afew tricks during all those bad relationships.



