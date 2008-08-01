More Ska at Turner Hall Ballroom

The Turner Hall Ballroom has largely lived up to its promise to bring more live music to town—specifically more all-ages live music—so its with no ill will that I (once again) lightly ridicule the organization’s management for the surprising amount of ska it books.

Their latest ska spectacular is the just-announced Mustard Plug show, which, of course, will be Mustard Plug’s second show at the venue in less than a year. Mustard Plus has some catching up to do, though, if they want to top Streetlight Manifesto, who have already played the venue twice in 2008.