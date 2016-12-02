Soul Low, GGOOLLDD and Lex Allen Take Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards

× Expand Soul Low

Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee rapper laureate Milo. The label also claimed its share of awards, too: Soul Low took home Album of the Year honors for their jittery masterpiece Nosebleeds, GGOOLLDD claimed a hard-earned Band of the Year trophy and Lorde Fredd33 got the plaque for Best Album Artwork ("They even spelled my name right," the rapper marveled.)

Other honors went to ascendant R&B singer Lex Allen and producers Chris Siegel and Strehlow, whose summer jam "This is How" has proven itself a fine fall and winter jam, too. The station also honored promoter Jim Linneman, owner of the indispensable Linneman's Riverwest Inn, with its Music Ambassador of the Year award, while a panel of critics gave a nod to the latest album from Milo's cerebral Scallops Hotel side project, Too Much Of Life is Mood .

The complete list of winners is below.

• Album of the Year (Presented by River House) – Soul Low, “Nosebleeds”

• Band of the Year (Presented by Cascio Interstate Music) – GGOOLLDD

• Song of the Year (Presented by Wire & Vice) – Chris Siegel X Strehlow, “This Is How”

• Solo Artist of the Year (Presented by Koss Stereophones) – Lex Allen

• Critic's Choice (Presented by Badger Liquor) – Scallops Hotel, “Too Much Of Life is Mood”

• Best Disc We Missed (Presented by BMO Harris Bradley Center) – Mike Regal, “Premonitions”

• Independent Release of the Year (Presented by Milwaukee Bucks) – Brett Newski, “Land Air Sea Garage”

• Best Album Artwork (Presented by Too Much Metal) – Lorde Fredd33, “Dead Man's View”

• Music Video of the Year (Presented by Milwaukee Home) – Joe Quinto & Miguez Diaz, “Black Magic”

• Humanitarian of the Year (Presented by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin) – TIE between Anthony Hibbler and Charlene Young, Neh Phi Neph Fratority and AND Vince Gaa, Janice Vogt and rapper Webster X, FREESPACE

• Music Ambassador of the Year (Presented by Visit Milwaukee) – Jim Linneman