Stream Altos and All Tiny Creatures' Remixes of Volcano Choir's "Comrade"

Looking for another Volcano Choir fix after this weekend's rapturously received show? This might help. The band has selected the dreamy electro-soul track "Comrade" as the second single from their magnificent new album Repave , and in conjunction they've released an EP featuring remixes of the song from Volcano Choir sister bands Altos and All Tiny Creatures, as well as from VC guitarist Chris Rosenau. All the remixes are good windows into their creators: Altos' is as dirgey and percussive as you'd expect; All Tiny Creatures' is a waterfall of pretty, digital pixels, and Rosenau's is a roomy, minimalist reinterpretation that sounds like it came straight out of the backroom at Sugar Maple.

You can stream all three below.

×

×

×

For good measure, there's also a Collections of Colonies of Bees remix, a heavenly instrumental version of the song.