Stream the Debut EP From Fond Du Lac's Township, "Worn"

You’ll find a lot of genre tags on Worn , the debut EP from the Fond du Lac band Township: alternative, indie, rock, pop punk, grunge, etc. And none of them are inaccurate, per se, but all of them bury the lede, because make no bones about it, this is an emo album—an unapologetic, Tell All Your Friends-ass, So This Is The New Year-ass, Why Does Hum Keep Teasing Us With Reunion Shows But No New Music-ass emo album, perfect for cold winter nights and long, angry car rides. This is a sound that the Midwest does better than anywhere else, and if you live here long enough, you begin to crave it; this stuff runs through our blood.

You can stream Township’s Worn EP below via Bandcamp, where it’s available for name-your-price download.