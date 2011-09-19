Stream Unlooped's J Dilla Tribute Performance

A six-piece band of local musicians honored the late hip-hop producer J Dilla Saturday night at the Stonefly Brewery with a 40-minute electro-classical tribute set as part of the Unlooped music series. For those who weren't able to attend (including those who despite their best intentions couldn't find sober transport to Riverwest after watching The Gabriel Sanchez Prince Experience close the Bay View Bash), concert organizer Tarik Moody is streaming the whole performance on Radio Milwaukee's Soundcloud page.

You can also stream the whole thing below:

×

Unlooped vs Dilla (Live Recording), September 17 @ Stonefly by radiomilwaukee