Summerfest Announces More Than a Dozen More Headliners

Summerfest is still a few weeks away from announcing its side-stage schedules, but in the meantime the festival is continuing to reveal more headliners. In addition to the more than 70 acts the festival revealed last month, today the festival announced more than a dozen more, including alternative rockers Arctic Monkeys and Phantogram, rockers Rick Springfield and John Hiatt and a pack of Rhymesayers rappers.

Here are the latest additions:

Arctic Monkeys

The Chainsmokers

Rick Springfield

Thompson Square

John Hiatt and the Combo

The Pretty Reckless

Lake Street Dive

Babe Ruth

Ismael Miranda

Cole Swindell

Phantogram

Railroad Earth

Ingrid Michaelson

Berlin

The Orwells

Smallpools

Bear Hands

Rhymesayers Artists Including:

Brother Ali

Grieves

PROF

Get Cryphy DJs

DJ Abilities

deM atlaS