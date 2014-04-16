Summerfest Announces More Than a Dozen More Headliners

Summerfest is still a few weeks away from announcing its side-stage schedules, but in the meantime the festival is continuing to reveal more headliners. In addition to the more than 70 acts the festival revealed last month, today the festival announced more than a dozen more, including alternative rockers Arctic Monkeys and Phantogram, rockers Rick Springfield and John Hiatt and a pack of Rhymesayers rappers.
Here are the latest additions:
Arctic Monkeys
The Chainsmokers
Rick Springfield
Thompson Square
John Hiatt and the Combo
The Pretty Reckless
Lake Street Dive
Babe Ruth
Ismael Miranda
Cole Swindell
Phantogram
Railroad Earth
Ingrid Michaelson
Berlin
The Orwells
Smallpools
Bear Hands
Rhymesayers Artists Including:
Brother Ali
Grieves
PROF
Get Cryphy DJs
DJ Abilities
deM atlaS