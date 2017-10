Summerfest is announcing stage headliners at a steady clip now. Here's the latest batch:

June 25: Robin Trower

June 26: Talib Kweli

July 1: Asher Roth

July 1: Sound Tribe Sector 9

July 2: Guster

July 2: Shiny Toy Guns

These acts join previously announced ones like Anthony Hamilton, Blake Shelton, Conor Oberst, Dropkick Murphys, Jack's Mannequin, Lupe Fiasco, Matisyahu, The Foots, The Offspring, Rancid and Rise Against.