Sylvan Esso Drop New Single, Share New Album and Tour Details

× Expand Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

The most likable, inventive and, yes, Wisconsin-connected act of electro-pop's modern wave, Sylvan Esso will release their sophomore album What Now on April 29 on Loma Vista Recordings. They've already released a banger of a single and performed it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and today they shared the video for its follow-up, a much softer number that shares a title (but nothing else) with Ke$ha's all-time best song, "Die Young."

Like all good album announcements, this one was accompanied by some tour dates. While Milwaukee isn't on their itinerary yet, they will be doing two nights in Madison at the Majestic Theatre (on June 13 with Aero Flynn and June 14 with Field Report) ahead of two nights at Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires festival in Eau Claire, on June 16 and 17.

You can stream the "Die Young" video below.