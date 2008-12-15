Things We Lost in 2008's Fire

I was out last week, so I only just caught Stereogum's awesome "In Memoriam 2008" feature, a hilarious Oscar-styled tribute to the bands that broke up this year. Really, there were no big loses. Bands like Georgie James and Be Your Own Pet were too fleeting to really mourn, while Phantom Planet was past its expiration date anyway and Velvet Revolver beat the Vegas odds by at least a couple of years.

And how did I not know that Wolfmother broke up? That is very, very good news. May the band members never start a new project, so that festivalgoers never have to sit through one of their sets ever again.

Less amusing, of course, was the lost of two great print publications: Harp and No Depression.