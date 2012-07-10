Third Eye Blind and Metric Will Headline Rock The Green

Sardonic alternative rockers Third Eye Blind and Canadian indie-rockers Metric will headline the second Rock The Green, the festival announced this morning. They\'ll be supported at the near-zero waste festival by Imagine Dragons, Morning Parade and Atlas Genius, while a second stage will host the Milwaukee acts including Evan Christian, I\'m Not a Pilot and Ikarus Down.<br /><br />The festival, which last year drew more than 7,000 people despite chilly, wet weather, will return to Veterans Park on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 2-9 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, July 12 for $30 (or $85 for VIP), with some early-bird $25 tickets available for a limited time. Each ticket includes a refillable water bottle that can be used at free water stations throughout the festival grounds. The festival estimates it saved 5,750 plastic bottles with these refillable bottles last year.<br />< br />