Thump Along With the New Sylvan Esso Single "Radio"

National electro-pop favorites and friends of Milwaukee Sylvan Esso are preparing to release a new album next year, their follow-up to their widely loved 2014 album, and in the meantime they've got a new single to share called "Radio." It's got a bit of an edge to it, with Amelia Meath singing about selling out for clicks, submitting to the masses and sucking American dick over a nasty thump. It's still a Sylvan Esso song, though, so even with the bitter lean it's still mighty sweet.

The duo's "Radio" / "Kick Jump Twist" 12" single comes out on Nov. 18 via Loma Vista Recordings, but in the meantime you can stream "Radio" below.