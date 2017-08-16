Tim Higgins Gives Paper Holland an Unwelcome Makeover in Their "Jazz" Video

Plucky Milwaukee indie-rockers Paper Holland are hard at work on their next album—details coming soon on that one—but in the meantime they’ve shared a video for a standout track from their breezy 2016 EP Fast Food.

The band’s “Jazz" video stars Milwaukee comedian Tim Higgins as an overbearing director who, in the process of shooting the music video, shares some very blunt feedback, pitches some unwelcome casting suggestions, and takes entirely too much interest in saxophonist Sean Hirthe. (Mason Berkshire was the video’s actual director, and presumably he was much easier to work with).

You can stream the video below, and catch Paper Holland live on Friday, Aug. 25 at Company Brewing, where they'll perform as part of a kickoff party for the Milwaukee Fringe Festival, along with Strangelander, King Courteen and a bunch of comedians.