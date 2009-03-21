All Tiny Creatures Attract a Smart Crowd

Though booked at an unglamorous 7 p.m. SXSW slot, the Collections of Colonies of Bees sister band All Tiny Creatures nonetheless played their amorphous, digitalized instrumentals to a full room.

The band is on to something good. Instumental post-rock seems to be a real growth industry right now, as the brainier, more open-minded faction of the jam scene has warmed to acts like Tortoise and Explosions in the Sky and begun to seek out more music like it. For all the bad rap that the jam scene sometimes gets, it claims some of the most genuinely dedicated music lovers in the world, and the bearded, long-haired, bicycle-riding types that turned out to see All Tiny Creatures were something of a dream crowd, taking in the music with an intense concentration that's foreign to indie-rock shows.