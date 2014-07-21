Twin Brother Channel Otis Redding on "Way To Be"

In their brief time together, Twin Brother have emerged as one of Milwaukee's savviest folk-rock bands, crafting inventive songs that resist both the easy sad-sack tropes of many indie singer-songwriters and the false stomp-and-clap pomp of their more commercially minded counterparts. Next month, the group will release their sophomore album, Swallow The Anchor , and in advance they're streaming a track from the record: a warm, woozy number called "Way To Be," which supplements Sean Raasch's earthy prose with some very welcome Stax-style horns. It's the most soulful offering so far from a band whose sound hasn't entirely cemented yet.

You can stream the song below. Swallow The Anchor is set for an Aug. 19 release.