Umphrey's McGee Will Do Two Nights at the Riverside

Joining the elite company of Widespread Panic, one of the few other jam bands big enough to play multiple nights at the Riverside Theater, Umphrey\'s McGee will headline the Riverside on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, the venue announced this morning. These promise to be special shows for the prog-leaning jam band, since they coincide with Halloween. In recent years that band has crafted special, covers-heavy setlists for the holiday, mashing up songs by Van Halen, Rush, Cee-Lo, Guns N\' Roses and Tears For Fears into long, winding grooves.<br /><br />Tickets go on sale Friday at noon and are $24.99 in advance or $30 day of show. The Talking Heads cover group This Must Be The Band will open both nights, and, as always, taping is allowed and encouraged. <br />