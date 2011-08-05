Uptowner Hosts Cosmo Cruz Memorial Tomorrow

WMSE has posted information about a memorial for late DJ Cosmo Crus, which will be held tomorrow night at the Uptowner.

A Memorial for family and friends of the late WMSE DJ Cosmo Cruz has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6th from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. at The Uptowner, - 1032 E. Center Street at the corner of Humboldt and Center.

Cosmo was one of WMSE's most revered DJ's. He was known for his generosity with music, sharing music from his enormous collection over the Milwaukee airwaves for years, and made many influential mix tapes for friends and fellow music aficionados. Cruz also spread his musical knowledge as a salesman for two decades at Ear Waves ...on the East Side.

The public is invited to come out and celebrate the life of Cosmo through music spun by his friends and fellow DJ's. Spinning at the event will be:

*Andy Noble (The Getdown, Kings Go Forth)

*Nesh Malinovic (AKA DJ Opiated Black, The Getdown)

*Dean Rewolinski (AKA DJ Eyeball, Industrial Dean, formerly of WMSE)

*Steve Johnson (AKA DJ Whitey, Uptowner)

*More DJ's to be announced.

A dance floor will be set up with lights, lasers and smoke.

Cosmo's four-volume, hand-made collection of soul mix CD's will be available for a donation of $40, or $10 per disc. A minimum donation of $5 will be accepted at the door. All donations will used to offset the medical costs left to the family.