Vinyl Theatre, Dead Horses Take Home Top Awards at 37th Annual WAMIs

by

If ever there was a testament to just how much territory the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards covers, it was this year's ceremony. No one artist—or for that matter genre—dominated this year's awards. Instead the awards were distributed almost evenly across nearly a dozen genres covering more or less the entire state. To the extent that there was a "big" winner, it was Dead Horses, the Oshkosh-born bluegrass ensemble, who took home an album of the year award for their LP Cartoon Moon and also claimed the Bluegrass/Americana category they seemed to be a lock for.

The extraordinarily popular-among-a-certain-age Fueled By Ramen electro-rock group Vinyl Theatre took the marquee Artist of the Year award, though the other category they were nominated in, Pop Rock Artist, went to Milwaukee's GGOOLLDD. And so it was across the board, with the results divided literally dozens of different ways, leaving no one runaway victor, just a whole bunch of deserving one-shot winners. Other honors went to The Pukes, Brett Newski, IshDARR, Tweed Funk, The Squeezettes and—oh hell yes—The Prince Experience, who took home the award in this year's unusually competitive Tribute category.

The complete list of winners is below:

Artist of the Year: Vinyl Theatre 

Album of the Year: Dead Horses - “Cartoon Moon” 

Song of the Year:  Devil Met Contention – “Fire” 

New Artist: J-Council 

Female Vocalist: Sarah Vos 

Male Vocalist: Travis Schinke, Erik Kjelland 

Singer/Songwriter: Brett Newski 

Rising Star: Eminence 

Alternative Rock/Rock Artist: Kyle Megna & The Monsoons 

Bluegrass/Americana: Dead Horses 

Blues Artist: Big N’ Tasty Blues 

Christian/Gospel: Night Divine 

Country Artist: Driveway Thriftdwellers 

Cover Artist: Almighty Vinyl 

Folk/Celtic: Sugar Ransom 

Hard Rock: Imperial Fall 

Metal: Conniption 

Punk: The Pukes 

Jazz Artist: The Jazz Orgy 

Polka: The Squeezettes 

Pop Rock Artist: GGOOLLDD 

Hip Hop/Rap Artist: IshDARR 

R&B/Soul Artist: Tweed Funk 

World/Reggae/Ska/Latin: King Solomon 

Club DJ/Dance/Electronic: Melvv 

Horn/Big Band: Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns 

Tribute: The Prince Experience 

Bass Player: Jeff Hammes 

Drummer: Mike Underwood 

Guitar Player: Bill Heck 

Keyboard Player: Aaron Zinsmeister 

Reeds/Brass Player: Michelle Jerabek 

Strings Player: Thea Morton Voraass 

Best Studio Engineer/Producer: Geoff Wilbourn 

Best Recording Studio: Rock Garden 

Best Live Club/Venue: The Saloon on Calhoun                                                                                                                         

Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights: Jeremy Boerson 

President’s Award: Marc Solheim 

  

People’s Choice Awards 

(Northeast)     Band: Hyde 

                        Fan: Chris & Anita Holloman 

                        Venue: Rocky & Tara’s Nut Haus 

                        Radio Station: WAPL 105.7 

                        Music Teacher: Mark Budwit 

  

(Northwest)    Band: Spicy Tie Band 

                        Fan: Penny Perot 

                        Venue: Live On Main 

                        Radio Station: WIEC-LP 102.7 

                        Music Teacher: Brad Burrell 

  

(Southeast)      Band: The Playlist 

                        Fan: Cindee May 

                        Venue: The Saloon On Calhoun 

                        Radio Station: 102.9 The Hog 

                        Music Teacher: Derek Machan 

  

(Southwest)    Band: Pat Watters Band 

                        Fan: Mark Breunig 

                        Venue: Fawn Creek Winery 

                        Radio Station: 97.1 WCOW 

                        Music Teacher: Kathy Wacker 

  

The ceremony also inducted three acts into the WAMI Hall of Fame: Eric Benét, Short Stuff and Bryan Lee. 