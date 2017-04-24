Vinyl Theatre, Dead Horses Take Home Top Awards at 37th Annual WAMIs

× Expand Dead Horses

If ever there was a testament to just how much territory the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards covers, it was this year's ceremony. No one artist—or for that matter genre—dominated this year's awards. Instead the awards were distributed almost evenly across nearly a dozen genres covering more or less the entire state. To the extent that there was a "big" winner, it was Dead Horses, the Oshkosh-born bluegrass ensemble, who took home an album of the year award for their LP Cartoon Moon and also claimed the Bluegrass/Americana category they seemed to be a lock for.

The extraordinarily popular-among-a-certain-age Fueled By Ramen electro-rock group Vinyl Theatre took the marquee Artist of the Year award, though the other category they were nominated in, Pop Rock Artist, went to Milwaukee's GGOOLLDD. And so it was across the board, with the results divided literally dozens of different ways, leaving no one runaway victor, just a whole bunch of deserving one-shot winners. Other honors went to The Pukes, Brett Newski, IshDARR, Tweed Funk, The Squeezettes and—oh hell yes—The Prince Experience, who took home the award in this year's unusually competitive Tribute category.

The complete list of winners is below:

Artist of the Year: Vinyl Theatre

Album of the Year: Dead Horses - “Cartoon Moon”

Song of the Year: Devil Met Contention – “Fire”

New Artist: J-Council

Female Vocalist: Sarah Vos

Male Vocalist: Travis Schinke, Erik Kjelland

Singer/Songwriter: Brett Newski

Rising Star: Eminence

Alternative Rock/Rock Artist: Kyle Megna & The Monsoons

Bluegrass/Americana: Dead Horses

Blues Artist: Big N’ Tasty Blues

Christian/Gospel: Night Divine

Country Artist: Driveway Thriftdwellers

Cover Artist: Almighty Vinyl

Folk/Celtic: Sugar Ransom

Hard Rock: Imperial Fall

Metal: Conniption

Punk: The Pukes

Jazz Artist: The Jazz Orgy

Polka: The Squeezettes

Pop Rock Artist: GGOOLLDD

Hip Hop/Rap Artist: IshDARR

R&B/Soul Artist: Tweed Funk

World/Reggae/Ska/Latin: King Solomon

Club DJ/Dance/Electronic: Melvv

Horn/Big Band: Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns

Tribute: The Prince Experience

Bass Player: Jeff Hammes

Drummer: Mike Underwood

Guitar Player: Bill Heck

Keyboard Player: Aaron Zinsmeister

Reeds/Brass Player: Michelle Jerabek

Strings Player: Thea Morton Voraass

Best Studio Engineer/Producer: Geoff Wilbourn

Best Recording Studio: Rock Garden

Best Live Club/Venue: The Saloon on Calhoun

Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights: Jeremy Boerson

President’s Award: Marc Solheim

People’s Choice Awards

(Northeast) Band: Hyde

Fan: Chris & Anita Holloman

Venue: Rocky & Tara’s Nut Haus

Radio Station: WAPL 105.7

Music Teacher: Mark Budwit

(Northwest) Band: Spicy Tie Band

Fan: Penny Perot

Venue: Live On Main

Radio Station: WIEC-LP 102.7

Music Teacher: Brad Burrell

(Southeast) Band: The Playlist

Fan: Cindee May

Venue: The Saloon On Calhoun

Radio Station: 102.9 The Hog

Music Teacher: Derek Machan

(Southwest) Band: Pat Watters Band

Fan: Mark Breunig

Venue: Fawn Creek Winery

Radio Station: 97.1 WCOW

Music Teacher: Kathy Wacker

The ceremony also inducted three acts into the WAMI Hall of Fame: Eric Benét, Short Stuff and Bryan Lee.