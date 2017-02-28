The WAMI's List of 2017 Nominees is Pretty On Point

It's always nice to see an organization live up to its potential. By the early '00s, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards had developed a reputation as, to put it gently, out of touch. Each year the ceremony regularly overlooked some of the state's most acclaimed and exciting performers in favor of a cast of nominees that was always suspiciously heavy on the organization's own membership. In recent years, though, the organization has made a concerted effort to correct its myopia, and it's working. While you can still quibble about odd inclusions or oversights, as you can with any sort of award event, for the last half decade or so the nominees have been pretty impeccable.

That trend continues this year, with a list of nominees that honors some of last year's best local releases, and recognizes Wisconsin acts making waves outside the state (PHOX, Dead Horses and Vinyl Theatre among them). Every category is genuinely competitive. Congrats to the WAMIs for righting the ship and reclaiming their old relevance, because for the first time in far too long, winning a WAMI means something again.

You can read the complete list of 2017 nominees below. The organization will hold 37th annual awards show on Sunday, April 23 at Turner Hall Ballroom.

Artist of the Year

Reyna

DIRECT HIT!

The Pukes

PHOX

Vinyl Theatre

B~Free

Dead Horses

Pizzle

Album of the Year

DIRECT HIT! – “Wasted Mind”

Conniption – “Relentless Tides”

Pizzle – “Grand Design”

Dead Horses – “Cartoon Moon”

B~Free – “Ode 2 a Luv Affair”

Steve Grimm – “Bad Boys Bad Girls”

The Pukes – “Revenge of The Pukes”

NO/NO – “Sound and Light”

Space Raft – “Rubicon”

Song of the Year

Reyna – “Spill Your Colors”

Brett Newski – “DIY”

Devil Met Contention – “Fire”

Ordinary Heathens – “Winterset”

Steve Grimm – “You and Me Against The World”

Gabriel Sanchez – “Immortal By Sound”

NO/NO – “Whatever”

Midwest Death Rattle – “Tacoma Narrows”

DIRECT HIT! – “Paid in Brains”

New Artist of the Year

Spiders From Milwaukee

J-Council

The Kelsey Miles Band

Derek Sallmann

Vertigo

Totally Neon

Camel Toe Truck

Crank The Radio

Male Vocalist of the Year

Travis Schinke

Erik Kjelland

Kris Crow

Jon Wheelock

Joe Gleesing

Chris Tischler

Kurt Gunn

Rich Hoffman

Female Vocalist of the Year

Jennifer Schafer

B~Free

Sarah Vos

Alexis Walton

Erin Krebs

Amileigha Blue

Beth Kille

Jamie Lynn Fletcher

Singer/Songwriter of the Year

Jay Matthes

Brett Newski

Jason Moon

LJ & Bill

Phil Norby

Ricky Ganiere

Stephanie Tschech

Kurt Gunn

Rising Star of the Year

Jaid Ruffing

Savannah Rose

Ebony Loren

Parker Collar

Jonah Roth

Eminence

Genevieve Heyward

Alternative Rock/Rock Artist

Field Report

Space Raft

Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine

The Family Business

The Chocolateers

Steve Grimm

Green Screen Kid

Kyle Megna & The Monsoons

Bluegrass/Americana Artist

Dead Horses

The Mad Polecats

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Mascot Theory

Copper Box

The Whiskeybelles

Nordland & The Nomad Assembly

Christian/Gospel Artist

Koine

Night Divine

Masonic Wonders

Cory Cifax

Tae Spears

Paul F. Trebian

Blues Artist

Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys

Jonny T-Bird & The MP’s

Max Jones & The A-Tones

Big n Tasty Blues

The Jimmy’s

3rd Coast Blues Collective

Altered Five

Steve Cohen

Country Artist

Rebel Grace

Bella Cain

Road Crew

Driveway Thriftdwellers

Stetsin & Lace

FM Rodeo

Spitfire Rodeo

Grand Union

Cover Artist

The Presidents

Hyde

Boogie & The Yo-Yo’z

Almighty Vinyl

The Love Monkeys

Metal Men

Cherry Pie

Star Six Nine

Folk/Celtic Artist

Devil Met Contention

Sugar Ransom

Whiskey of the Damned

Ian Gould

The Roving Scallywags

Killarney Blarney & The Paddy Wagon

Reilly

Hard Rock Artist

Gabriel Sanchez

Red Light Saints

Bad Habitz

Imperial Fall

Leading the Blind

Stradlin’ Rosie

Chief

Lords of the Trident

Metal Artist

Cold Black River

NORTHLESS

Conniption

Killing Rapunzel

Thrasher

Evoked

Memories Wither

Burial Ritual

Punk Artist

The Pukes

The Cherrypops

DIRECT HIT!

Work

Walt Hamburger

Avenues

Sedated – A Tribute to the Ramones

Appleseeds

Jazz Artist

Vivo

Jamie Breiwick

KWT featuring Tom Washatka

Ellen Winters

Erin Krebs

The Jazz Orgy

Jamie Lynn Fletcher

Rändi Fay

Polka Artist

The Squeezettes

Happy Schnapps Combo

Steve Meisner

Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen

The Rhythm Playboys

Pop Rock Artist

Vinyl Theatre

GGOOLLDD

Doozey

Midwest Death Rattle

Ian & The Dream

Blue Light Scene

Verona Grove

PHOX

Hip Hop/Rap Artist

AUTOMatic

Pizzle

Lorde Fredd33

IshDARR

Handz Onn

WebsterX

R&B/Soul Artist

J. Council

B~Free

Tweed Funk

Shonn Hinton & Shotgun

The People Brothers Band

Charles Walker Band

Eddie Butts Band

World/Reggae/Ska/Latin

King Solomon

Unity The Band

Salsa Manzana

Phocus

The US Project

Max & The Invaders

De La Buena

Kojo

Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist

Melvv

Antics

Aubrey Lee

Kiings

NO/NO

DJ G-Spot

Horn/Big Band Artist

Pam The Bear

Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns

The Extra Crispy Brass Band

Dead Man’s Carnival

Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns

F.B.I. and the Untouchable Horns

Bill Sargent Big Band

Tribute Artist

The Rush Tribute Project

Headknocker

Motley Brue

5 Card Studs

The Prince Experience

Separate Ways

Project Pink

Steely Dane

Bass

Matt Danbeck

Mike Lelo

Jeff Brueggeman

Fred Velpel

Craig Neuser

Chris Hanaway

Jeff Hammes

Scott Lowe

Drummer

Ben Hans

Mike Underwood

Ryan Seefeldt

Mike Malone

Matt Birschbach

Quinton Kufahl

Matt Liban

Dylan Koch

Guitarist

Sean Williamson

Bill Heck

Chris Gess

Max Jones

Aaron Zepplin

Travis Nechuta

Aaron Baker

Dave Zettle

Keyboard

Aaron Zinsmeister

Noah Harmon

Joe Hite

Alex Chilsen

Marcell Guyton

Theo Merriwether

Josh Becker

Reeds/Brass

Stephen Cooper

Danny Jerabek

Michelle Jerabek

Ross Catteron

Michael Clobes

Cass Struve

Brian Dudor

James Beckman

Strings

Kimberly Unger

Joe Ketchum

Adrian Ramos

Stephanie Tschech

Gina Romantini

Russ Greeley

Thea Morton Vorass

Best Studio Engineer/Producer

Jeff Hamilton

Marc Golde

Jeff Wilbourn

Michael Mann

Justin Perkins

Joe Hite

Gary Tanin

Best Recording Studio

Rock Garden

Makin Sausage Music

Mystery Room Mastering

Cherry Pit Studios

Musicmann Studios

Tanner Monagle

Best Live Club/Venue

High Noon Saloon

Shank Hall

Mill Creek

Northstar Casino

The Saloon On Calhoun

The Metal Grill

The Fire Pit at Potawatomi

Deja Vu

Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights

Mike Freeland

Steve Funke

Todd Fink

Dave Steinberg

Jeremy Boerson

Jacob Stankowski