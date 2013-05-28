Watch a Glorious Trailer for Volcano Choir's Second Album, Repave

A testament to the Bon Iver singer-songerwriter's penchant for recording whatever he likes, career interests be damned, Justin Vernon's band with past and present members of Collections of Colonies of Bees, Volcano Choir, released one album in 2009. A tightly knotted, often ambient album that never fully ceded its secrets, Unmap was by far the most difficult album Vernon has ever been a part of (much more so than albums by his other side projects, Gayngs and The Shouting Machines), and given how the band has spent the bulk of the following four years on the back burner, fans had reason to assume it was a one-off release. Today Jagjaguwar Records announced, however, that Volcano Choir will release a second album, Repave , on Sept. 3.

According to a release from the label, the album was recorded over three years at Vernon's April Base studio in Eau Clair, with the band working together more closely than it did for Unmap , which had been pieced together in part by mail. The result, as suggested by a trailer for the album, is a grander, more anthemic sound. The (unnamed) song teased in the trailer is by far the most gripping track Volcano Choir has released yet, and the sort of reintroduction that could earn this project the kind of audience it never seemed interested in the first time around. (Also, if I'm hearing Vernon's lyrics right, he sings the line "sexing on your parliament," which is one of his most Vernon-ian lines yet.)

Volcano Choir plans to tour North America this fall. You can stream the album trailer below.