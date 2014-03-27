Watch Hugh Bob and the Hustle Turn Yield into a Honky Tonk in Their "Blame Me" Video

If you were to graph a Venn diagram of shared interests between Milwaukee eastsiders and CMT listeners, you probably wouldn't find a whole lot of overlap, but there's at least one band both groups can agree on: Hugh Bob and the Hustle. This week the Milwaukee honky-tonk revivalists entered regular rotation on CMT Pure—the music-video-centric offshoot of CMT, which like MTV stopped playing videos sometime ago—for their new "Blame Me" video. Shot by Milwaukee's CJ Foeckler, the clip captures Hugh Masterson and company in action, conjuring the boozy spirit of old country for a crowd at Milwaukee's Yield bar that doesn't look much at all like the typical CMT audience.This isn't your father's country music—or, actually, maybe it is, which is why everybody seems to agree on it.

You can stream the video below and read CMT's interview with Masterson here.

×

Get More: Blame Me, Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Hugh Bob and the Hustle Videos