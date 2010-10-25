Watch Kanye West Seduce a Phoenix in the Runaway Film

Kanye West premiered his 35-minute music video for "Runaway" this weekend, and it's a wonderfully indulgent, Fellini-esque homage to art films and fairy tales featuring a busty phoenix, some bad acting from Kanye, interpretive dance, allusions to Kanye's near-fatal car accident and narration from Nicki Manaj. Can Kanye's love help the fallen phoenix soar again? You probably already know the answer to that question, but you can see for certain below:

The video teases plenty of addition music from Kanye's upcoming My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In a sign that album may actually make its scheduled Nov. 22 release date, this weekend ­iTunes unveiled its tracklist:

1. Dark Fantasy

2. Gorgeous (ft. Kid Cudi and Raekwon)

3. POWER

4. All of the Lights

5. Monster (ft. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and Bon Iver)

6. So Appalled (ft. Jay-Z, Pusha T, CyHi the Prynce, Swizz Beatz, and RZA)

7. Devil in a New Dress

8. Runaway (ft. Pusha T)

9. Hell of a Life

10. Blame Game (ft. John Legend and Pusha T)

11. Lost in the World

12. See Me Now

That's a lot of Pusha T.

