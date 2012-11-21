Watch New Videos From Klassik and Prophetic

Xavier Ruffin is quickly establishing himself as one of the city's most prolific rap-video directors. In the last week the director has debuted two very different videos that showcase his versatility. Klassik's "Anything" is framed as a short, partially animated art film about a couple whose relationship has run its course. Prophetic's "On Ten," meanwhile, is a classic location video, following the Milwaukee rapper as he gets a trim then strolls the streets of Martin Luther King during this summer's Juneteenth celebration.

You can stream both below.