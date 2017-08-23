WebsterX Numbs the Pain on "Everfeel"

Earlier this year the singular Milwaukee rapper WebsterX released Daymares , a dense, absorbing record about confronting demons. That album ends on a note of triumph—to the extent that it has a narrative, WebsterX comes out on top in the end—but as anybody who’s ever battled depression knows, it’s not something you can kick once and for all. Recovery, as any therapist will tell you, is a process.

And so on his latest single, “Everfeel,” WebsterX keeps up the good fight, secure in the knowledge that at least he’s not alone. “’Cause I’m a demon, too,” he raps over producer Elias Abid’s drum-kicked beat, “so don’t worry about it.”

You can stream the track below.