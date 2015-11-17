WebsterX and Q The Sun Channel Radiohead on Their New EP

Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun aren't the first rap acts to sample Radiohead. The Roots have done it. So have Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden—hell, even Lloyd Banks has. But few have immersed themselves quite as deeply in the band's vision as WebsterX and Q The Sun do on their joint EP KidX . The title, of course, is a riff on Radiohead's 2000 album Kid A , and each track pulls a sample from that record: "Everything in its Right Place" sets the tone for "Everything"; "KidX," of course, taps "Kid A," and most unexpectedly "New Age" re-imagines "Idioteque" as a party jam/New Age Narcissism squad anthem.

Stream the EP below, ahead of a release party for the EP tonight at Hotel Foster. The show which will feature "WebsterX" pizza from Ian's Pizza—slices with pesto, mozzarella, grilled chicken and macaroni noodles.