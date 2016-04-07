This Week on The Disclaimer: The Bay View Art Stop and The Life of Pablo

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting Bay View's "Art Stop," a high-concept bus stop that was conceived as one of the neighborhood's flagship pieces of public art. We noticed that the piece, a mess of concrete, metal and rust, looked unfinished when it was initially unveiled in late 2014, so we were reluctant to render a final verdict, but a year and a half later was can conclusively call it a debacle. After another round of criticism for the stop on the Bay View Town Hall Facebook page this week, the project's biggest champion alderman Tony Zielinski weighed in by calling the piece a "work in progress," which came as news to us.

Then we turn the subject to a much more successful work in progress, Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo, an album the rapper continues to tweak even after its release. Has Kanye created a new model for the album in the Internet age? We discuss the implications.

