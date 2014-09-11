This Week on The Disclaimer: Global Union and the State of World Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cultural talk show with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Alverno Presents Director David Ravel, who previews Saturday's free Global Union world music festival in Humboldt Park. He shares the unique back stories behind this year's headliners, explains Global Union's booking philosophy, and joins us in a conversation about what, if anything, the term "world music" means in 2014.

