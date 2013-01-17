This Week on The Disclaimer: Grand Avenue, Winter Doldrums and Imaginary Subways

Almost every Wednesday at noon, WMSE’s Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I spend a half hour cracking each other (and probably nobody else) up while discussing Milwaukee, music, arts and culture on a show called The Disclaimer. On this week's episode, we made the most of some low-hanging fruit, spit-balling ideas about The Shops of Grand Avenue, then we gave some props to the one Milwaukee bar that dared to create an outdoor block party in the middle of the cold, sleepy month of February, and closed the show by dismissing that silly made-up Milwaukee subway map that all of your friends posted on your Facebook wall yesterday. Also discussed: broomball and the band Sponge.

