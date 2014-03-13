This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Bands That Should (or Shouldn't) Reunite

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we cover a lot of ground as we talk all things reunions. In the wake of news that Decibully is regrouping for a Milwaukee Day concert, Matt and Ryan suggest some other local bands that they'd like to see get back together. But are bands ever as good the second time around? I explain why I'm burned out on reunion shows, and why some reunions can be counterproductive. We also give a plug for next month's Seven Days of Samsara not-quite reunion show, and Ryan and I discover we both attended the same weird Calvin Johnson show 14 years ago.

Stream the episode below.