This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Malaise, Attack Dogs and a Spring Concert Preview

On this week's wide-ranging episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we consider a recent Journal Sentinel editorial that contended "too many of us like Milwaukee just the way it is," and concluded that, yeah, that's about right. Then we turn the discussion to a contentious OnMilwaukee piece that called for a ban on attack dogs, without considering the horrific implications of that ban. OnMilwaukee's publisher swiftly rebutted the piece, but Matt makes the case that it was irresponsible to run it in the first place. Finally, we close the show on a much lighter note with a spring concert preview. Ryan plugs Father John Misty and Tame Impala, Matt insists that They Might Be Giants are really great live, and I wonder whether Crystal Castles' mellower recent output will translate into a less-punchy concert experience.

The Disclaimer takes next week off as WMSE turns the airwaves over to Ex-Fabula, but we'll return Wednesday, Feb. 13 at noon. In the meantime, you can stream this week's episode below.