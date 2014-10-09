This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee's Film Scene and Bay View's Rusty ArtStop

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we examine the state of film making in Milwaukee. The city produces plenty of short films (usually of the experimental variety), but what's holding it back from producing more feature films? And while we're on the subject of film, Matt ponders how (or if) the Milwaukee Film Festival could improve on this year's event. Then we turn the conversation to Milwaukee's latest contentious public art project: the Bay View ArtStop (seen above, admittedly from the most perplexing and unflattering angle), which was unveiled this weekend to... mixed reviews and polite silence. I'm all for public art, but did this piece have to be so rusty? Maybe a little greenery would have broken up all that steel, concrete and, uh, rust. Is it supposed to look like that? It's really, really rusty.

As always, feel free to let us know what you think on our Facebook page. You can stream the episode below.