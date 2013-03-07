The Week on The Disclaimer: Mourning WMCS, Shaming Billboard and Praising Shorewood

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we regret two recent blows to black radio: the loss of Milwaukee's WMCS 1290, an important community station, and changes to the Billboard charts that are slowly but surely squeezing out rap and hip-hop from the airwaves in favor of novelty pop songs. Then we turn the discussion to the recent hip-bar boom in Shorewood, and finally to this year's impressive batch of WAMI nominees, while I make the case that if you've never checked out a WAMI award ceremony before, you really should.

Stream the episode below.