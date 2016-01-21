This Week on The Disclaimer: A New Grand Avenue (?), A "Re-Vamped" Statue and a Dour Jonathan Lucroy

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's conversational free-for-all with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're back after a month hiatus, and boy do we have some catching up to do. We start with the Shops of Grand Avenue, which has new owners who seem open to... anything, really. Will they finally be the ones to turn the mall around? Matt also pours some out for Culver's, which became the mall's latest high-profile departure (the owner had some nasty words for the mall on his way out, too). Then Matt gives us an update on the great Shorewood sculpture scandal, which may have been resolved in the most dismissive way possible, and we look at some of Jonathan Lucroy's less-than-inspiring comments about the Milwaukee Brewers as he heads into an uncertain season, then we pay some love to all of the great benefit shows the city has been hosting lately. It's good to be back.

Stream the episode below, and as always, feel free to subscribe to us on iTunes and follow us on Facebook.