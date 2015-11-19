This Week on The Disclaimer: Shorewood's Scandalous Sculpture

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly thought exchange with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the story everybody else around here has been talking about for the last week: allegations that a prominent sculpture in Shorewood contains anti-Semitic messages. Matt is livid about the village's decision to remove the sculpture and retool it, all because of a provocative blog post from one New Jersey blogger with a knack for overstatement. We discuss some of the many unanswered questions raised by the story, and take a look at how the local media handled it—and whether the press inadvertently played a role in fanning the flames of a controversy that may or may not have warranted the attention.

