This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest '16, Music Festivals, and Grand Avenue's Name Change

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Summerfest has announced its 2016 grounds stage headliners and, like everybody else, we've got reflexive opinions about them. How does this year's lineup compare to recent lineups? And can the festival get any "cooler" than it already is? And while we're on the subject of music festivals, we discuss a recent New York Times piece explaining why the paper's top critics will no longer be covering most major music festivals. We discuss the implications. And then Matt briefs us on some big changes coming to Grand Avenue mall—er, the Shops of Grand Avenue—which, under its new owners, will be re-branded with a new name having nothing to do with Grand Avenue. Could this portend meaningful changes for the struggling mall?

