This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest's New Amphitheater and The State of the Journal Sentinel

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing a new massive concert venue that didn't require any public funds: Summerfest's new American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which is set to break ground in 2019. We pour some out for the old, concrete-dense Marcus Amphitheater and ponder whether the new venue will still have a misplaced Wendy's in it. Then we turn our thoughts back to the state of the Journal Sentinel . A recent Urban Milwaukee piece made the case that the paper is going downhill fast, but are things really that bad?

