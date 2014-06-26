This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest Safety Measures, Rockesha Post-Morts and Hope for a Brighter Taxi Future

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we parse Summerfest's recent claims that it has taken steps to avoid the kind of crowd-crush situation it saw last year on the night of the great Imagine Dragons/Pretty Lights attendance surge. We can't find much evidence that the festival has actually changed much of anything, but just the fact that they've begun acknowledging the situation as a real concern is probably a step in the right direction. Then we move onto a festival with much bigger problems: Waukesha's hair metal fiasco Rockesha, which flamed out spectacularly on Saturday. We give hair metal fans props for handling the festival's cancellation far more civilly than we probably would have. And finally, Matt brings us up to speed on the city council's progress on a ride-sharing resolution. The city is as close as it's been in decades to having enough taxis and taxi-esque services to satisfy peak demand, but unfortunately it looks like we'll have to wait at least a few weeks longer before Milwaukee's illogical cap on taxi permits is lifted. Or Lyfted, as the case may be.

