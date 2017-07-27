This Week on The Disclaimer: Ugh, Arcade Fire

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the anti-charm offensive Arcade Fire has launched behind their latest LP, Everything Now . The band has pulled stunt after stunt, including planting a fake news story and launching a site to satirize their own critics, but is any of their satire landing? How, exactly, did one of the most beloved indie-rock bands of their genre become such divisive curmudgeons? Was this tone def PR campaign meant to drum up excitement for their music, or to distract from it, given the diminishing returns of their last couple of albums? We go meta and discuss it all, and in the process anger one of our peers at WMSE.

