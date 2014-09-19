This Week on The Disclaimer: Upkeeping Miller Park, Paying for a Bucks Arena

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Ryan once again feels like the only sane person in the room as we discuss public funding for sports arenas. We launch the conversation by examining a wonderfully detailed piece
from Milwaukee Magazine's
's Matt Hrodey about how county tax dollars are being spent (with very little scrutiny) to keep Miller Park state of the art and spotless. Then we look at Common Ground's campaign
to tie public money for a new Bucks arena to funding for public playgrounds and recreational areas—a noble effort that all but concedes the inevitability of public funding for the new arena. And finally, Matt gives us some updates on the Journal Sentinel
buyout
merger, and discusses Bruce Murphy's recent piece
about the paper's surprising resiliency and "inevitable decline."
