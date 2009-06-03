WMSE Teases Four-Day Summer Music Festival

WMSE this afternoon announced its plans for Radio Summer Camp, a four-day, multi-venue music festival scheduled to begin August 20, teasing it with the line-up for its featured event:
We will be slowly unveiling the full club line-up in the coming
weeks, but today we are proud to unveil the artists playing the
featured event of Radio Summer Camp, The Backyard BBQ. The BBQ will be
held at Cathedral Square park from 11AM – 9PM on Saturday, August 22nd,
mixing some of Milwaukee’s best with great national touring acts.