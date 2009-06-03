WMSE Teases Four-Day Summer Music Festival

­­We will be slowly unveiling the full club line-up in the coming weeks, but today we are proud to unveil the artists playing the featured event of Radio Summer Camp, The Backyard BBQ. The BBQ will be held at Cathedral Square park from 11AM – 9PM on Saturday, August 22nd, mixing some of Milwaukee’s best with great national touring acts.

11 – 11:45am Cedarwell

12: – 12:45pm Alex Wilson Band

1:15 – 2:05pm The Championship

2:30 – 3:30pm Joe Pug

4:00 – 5:00pm Bill Kirchen

5:30 – 6:30pm Justin Townes Earle

7:00 – 8:30pm Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound