This Week in Milwaukee: April 15-21, 2021

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week. Enjoy livestreams from cello-drum duo MusiConnect, Cory Smythe’s improvisation music and the UWM Faculty Chamber’s program of brass music. Ready for an in-person event? Take a ghost tour of the Riverside Theater or see The Belle Weather and Charles Nevsimal perform at the historic Bend theater.

Thursday, April 15

Peter Thomas and Steve Vorass – MusiConnect livestream, 7 p.m.

× Expand Image via Facebook

In 2020, cellist Peter Thomas (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra cellist) and drummer Steve Vorass (both members of the Milwaukee group I’m Not A Pilot) created MusiConnect. The adventurous duo just might challenge your expectations.

Chamber Music Milwaukee: BRASS! Livestream, 7:30 p.m.

UWM Faculty members Gregory Fint, Kevin Hartman, Mark Hoelscher and Andy Smith join forces with guest artists Karen Suarez Flint, Colin Welford and Ross Venneberg to present an evening of brass compositions. This program includes works by J. S. Bach, Verne Reynolds, and Tōru Takemitsu.

Event Information

Friday, April 16

In the Key of Now: Cory Smythe online, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Image via Present Music

Grammy Award-winning pianist Cory Smythe works on the leading edge of new, improvisatory, and classical music and is well loved in Milwaukee as a long-time former member of Present Music’s ensemble. He has worked with Anthony Braxton and has been featured at the Newport Jazz Festival.

This recital features Smythe’s own music and will be filmed in high-definition video and audio. On April 16, ticketholders and subscribers will be invited to an interactive online event where they can talk to the artist, composers and Present Music's Co-Artistic Directors before and after screening the performance video.

Event Information

Shifting Gears – An Eric Bergendahl Concert @ Waukesha Civic Theatre (264 W. Main St., Waukesha), 7:30 p.m. in-person and livestream

× Expand Photo via Eric Bergendahl

Last seen in his 2019 role as Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde, singer, actor, musician Eric Bergendahl offers a cabaret performance along with special guests, Katie Berg and Shawn Holmes for a night of songs that embody change, hope, and reflection. In-person and livestream

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Event Information

Riverside Theater Ghost Tours, 6-11:30 p.m.

Take a tour of one of Milwaukee’s historic theaters. The sixty-minute tour of hot spots for paranormal activity, not normally open to the public, offers historical tidbits about the Riverside from haunted historians. Hear spine-tingling tales and hear unexplainable, eerie EVPs (electronic voice phenomenon) from past ghost hunts. Bar service available before and after tours—hey, it's Milwaukee after all!

Masks are required and groups are limited to 10 or fewer to maintain social distancing. Also, April 17.

Ticket Information

Saturday, April 17

The Belle Weather w/ Charles Nevsimal @ The Bend (125 N. Main Street, West Bend), 7:30 p.m.

With a musical recipe that blends acoustic guitar, upright bass, cello, violin and voice, the Bell Weather returns to the stage at West Bend’s historic venue. Charles Nevsimal, from the band Mead Lake’s Most Wanted, opens with selection from the group’s 200 song repertoire. It promises to be show pointing the way back to live music. Social distancing and masks required.