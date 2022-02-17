This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 17-23, 2022

The evolving sounds of LOW; the long-awaited return of Peter Mulvey and SistaStrings; a pop music double bill of Material Reissue and Elephonic; Black History Month film and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Feb. 17

LOW @ Cactus Club, 9 p.m.

Well, 27 years and 13 albums into the band’s career, Duluth-based Low continues to not-so-much defy expectations as to sidestep them entirely. Name another band who has soundtracked a Christmas television commercial for Target, played a nearly half hour-long drone concert to an unsuspecting audience at Minneapolis’ Walker Art Center and been covered by Robert Plant. Equally thought-provoking lyrically, the band’s music spans quiet atmospheric Eno-esque minimalism to the violent, volcanic climax of “When I Go Deaf.” Years ago, a memorable show at the Rave Bar, found the trio’s volume grew from low (natch) to the sound of a jet taking off by the concert’s end.

With their singular sound, anchored by the husband-wife duo of Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, LOW’s new album Hey What features distressed contemporary sounds that feels like a soundtrack for these times.

Peter Mulvey w/SistaStrings @ Colectivo Back Room, 8 p.m.

× “Are You Listening?” by Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings

The easy shorthand for Milwaukee-bred Peter Mulvey is to brand him as a folksinger. Perhaps, but there’s more to his 19-album career. His annual Lamplighter Sessions in December at Café Carpe have become an organic attempt to capture lightning in a bottle with eclectic songwriters, and his long-distance tours on-bicycle are the stuff of legend. Mulvey has stories to tell.

SistaStrings, who recorded a live 2020 album with Mulvey, return to Milwaukee. The duo, sisters Chauntee (violin and vocals) and Monique Ross (cello and vocals), now based in Nashville, combine classical training with gospel and R&B. Their star is on the rise. A quick glance backward shows this concert was originally scheduled in March of 2020; for fans it will have been worth the wait.

Friday, Feb. 18

Festival of Films in French @ UW-Milwaukee

× Expand Photo: Festival of Films in French Antigone - Festival of Films in French Antigone

The 25th Annual Festival of Films in French continues with the supernatural romantic drama Atlantique (Atlantics) on Friday; 35 rhums (35 Shots of Rum), the story of a father and daughter whose close-knit, tender relationship is disrupted by a handsome young suitor, and Nous (We), a kaleidoscopic documentary portrait of people from largely Black and immigrant communities in the Parisian suburbs whose lives and work are connected by the commuter train that cuts through the city on Saturday and Iya tundé, la mère est revenue (Iya Tundé, The Mother Came Back), a portrait of legendary dancer Germaine Acogny and a replay of Atlantique (Atlantics) on Sunday.

Through Feb. 20. Showtimes and more info here uwm.edu/french-film-festival/schedule

Saturday, Feb. 19

Material Reissue w/Elephonic @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Wonderin’” by Elephonic

Chicago’s Material Issue struck power pop gold with 1991’s International Pop Overthrow, but the death of leader Jim Ellison a few years later ended the group. In 2011 the group reformed (with the witty name change) and with singer Phil Angotti joining original rhythm section Mike Zelenko and Ted Ansani.

Milwaukee sextet Elephonic combines over one hundred years of musical experience. Historically, Mike Jarvis’ songs with The Blow Pops and The Lackloves leaned toward Anglo-pop and jangle. With Elephonic, Thea Morton Vorass’ cello and Jason Klagstad’s versatile guitar add more colors to the palette. The band’s debut recordings were recorded on Klagstad’s vintage analog machine with mastering at Abbey Road.

Of the three new songs, “Why Can’t You Listen” offers a plea for compassion and civility, “Rapid Transit” is an offhandedly masterful character study whose sonics play like a lost late-night FM deep cut. The mariachi ringer, “Durango,” recalls a bit of Calexico’s DNA. In April, Elephonic will be back onstage at Chicago’s Montrose Saloon and Anodyne in Milwaukee.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

The Loyola Project @ Marquette University, Weasler Auditorium, 5 p.m.

× The Loyola Project

Part of the 63 for 63 Screening Series, this documentary film focuses on the 1963 Loyola Ramblers men’s basketball team during the civil rights movement. The team broke racial barriers and changed college basketball forever. Nearly 60 years later, the team is reexamined by Loyola basketball player and co-captain, Lucas Williamson. Woven together with archival footage and modern-day interviews, this story continues to provide inspiration in the fight for equality.