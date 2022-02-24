This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 24-March 2, 2022

The return of Old Fashioned Fest at Turner Hall, a multi-media release show at The Ivy House, Jerry Grillo’s 78th Birthday celebration, some serious tailgating, a memorial benefit at Mad Planet and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Feb. 24

Next Paperback Hero/Dan Tedesco/Trevor Sensor @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× “I Guess It Was a Fever Dream” by Trevor Sensor

Start off the weekend with singer songwriter triple bill. Trevor Sensor’s debut EP for Jagjaguwar, Texas Girls and Jesus Christ, referenced the Illinois-born 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s “distinctive burr of a voice sounds aged decades beyond his years.” The music of Next Paperback Hero “walks the line between hope and heartbreak, encouraging reflection for those who feel like outsiders … lost souls searching for a path, looking to begin again.”

Timber – Cross//Hatch Percussion @ Jan Serr Studio—Peck School of the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Co-presented by Chamber Music Milwaukee and MKE Unplugged, Cross//Hatch will perform the Milwaukee premiere of Michael Gordon’s stirring evening-length minimalist score for six amplified simantras (2×4’s), Timber. The work is a meditation on sound and rhythm, bringing the physicality, endurance, and technique of percussion performance to a new level. Characterized as a hypnotic musical experience, comprised of rough natural timbres, ever-shifting rhythmic crosscurrents and hovering overtones that fuse in and out of phase, like the splatter of uneven rainfall on a flat roof.

Partnering with Revitalize Milwaukee to perform on recycled 2×4’s, this performance of Timber ponders the human relationship with wood as both a limited natural resource in need of conservation and as a tool for social justice to provide shelter and accessibility for those in need. For this performance, Cross//Hatch is Andy Miller, Alex Wier, Colin O’Day, DeLane Doyle, Aaron Gochberg, and Paul Westfahl. They will be joined by visual artists Natalie Derr and Nicki Gamroth.

More info here: uwm.edu/arts/event/timber-cross-hatch-percussion.

Friday, Feb. 25

Old Fashioned Fest @ Turner Hall, 5 p.m.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

× Scenes From Old Fashioned Fest 2019

Join Shepherd Express for a toast to a Milwaukee classic—the Old Fashioned! This bourbon vs. brandy showdown features Milwaukee’s best known Old Fashioned bars. Sample both classic and re-imagined Old Fashioneds, vote on your favorite bourbon and brandy version and see who will be crowned winners at the end of the night.

Get tickets here: shepherdtickets.com/events/112840182/old-fashioned-fest-february-25-2022

Jerry Grillo 78th Birthday celebration @ The Jazz Estate, 5 p.m.

× “My Hometown Milwaukee” by Jerry Grillo

Join Milwaukee vocalist Jerry Grillo as he celebrates 78 rpms around the sun with a band that includes Scott Currier on piano, guitarist Steve Peplin and drummer Randy Maio. They will be performing selections from Grillo’s 2003 album Fever…And Other Symptoms.

Brewers Arctic Tailgate @ American Family Field, 6 p.m.

Will the players and owners figure out a way to play baseball this year? Who knows? But that little detail won’t stop fans from tailgating in February. We hail from hearty stock and the first 200 fans who stay overnight will receive an exclusive “Arctic Tailgate” T-shirt, to prove it. Friday’s festivities include live music with Phil Norby starting at 6 p.m. at the Restaurant To Be Named Later. Saturday’s fun continues at 7 a.m. with live music by Wait for Morning, a live ice sculpture and free breakfast for fans including coffee and donuts supplied by Grebe’s Bakery. More info here mlb.com/brewers/fans/arctic-tailgate

KASE & Klassik - Album and Book Release, The Ivy House, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo: kase-music.com KASE & Klassik KASE & Klassik

It would not be a stretch to say the sun doesn’t set on trumpeter-composer Jamie Breiwick. His recording and release schedule during the pandemic is nothing less than prolific. This show serves as a release party for the album recorded by KASE, the trio of Breiwick, John Christensen and Jordan Lee. Live at the Opera House is a byproduct of virtual concerts that were prevalent at the beginning of the pandemic, with a unique experience that was captured while performing at the Stoughton Opera House for a broadcast: shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/kase-klassik-team-up-for-album-and-book-releases

The trio added Klassik, the multi-instrumentalist performing artist and producer for improvised music “that crosses into elements of lo-fi, electronica and beyond.” The night will also see the release of Breiwick’s Sound Museum coffee table book. The evening is also a celebration of the release of The Milwaukeean, the forthcoming book by award-winning writer Joey Grihalva which centers on the performance artist Kellen “Klassik” Abston. It is a tale of tragedy and triumph; a close-up encounter with gun violence, trauma, addiction, recovery and systemic racism. Tickets for the release event are currently on sale, with cassette, book and table reservation packages available as well. More info here kase-music.com/

Saturday, Feb. 26

The Bluegrass All Stars @ Orson's Saloon, 3558 E Barnard Ave, Cudahy, 2 p.m.

Veteran musician mandolinist Tom Schwark brings the Bluegrass All Stars to Cudahy for this matinee performance. Brom blistering banjo breakdowns to hard-core country, this acoustic quartet serves up the real-deal high lonesome sound.

Salford Lads Club w/ Substance 101@ Mad Planet 8:30 p.m.

This weekend finds Marc Solheim and his posse setting up shop at the Mad Planet. The local music promoter steps behind the mic for The Salford’s first show in over two years. This evening built around the music of the Smiths/Morrissey as well as New Order and Depeche Mode.

On Sunday @ 3 p.m., Solheim and friends return to the Mad Planet with The Royal Malossi for the final show of the band that was formed to play benefits and give back; this is no different. This show is a memorial benefit in the name of Kevin Bakalarski, long time Mad Planet employee and friend who died unexpectedly earlier this year. All money earned at this event will be donated to Children’s Hospital Herma Heart Center in Kevin’s honor. “Whether it be assisting to fund a skate park, raising money for various groups that help the less fortunate or this curtain call, we can all leave knowing we were able to do some good with this band over the years,” Solheim said

Other acts on Sunday include The Crosses, fronted by Die Kreuzen singer Dan Kubinski dipping into DK’s early catalog; Jayke Orvis (.357 String Band/Goddamn Gallows) and Noah Tyson (highlonesome).