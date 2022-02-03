This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 3-9, 2022

Classical strings and hip-hop from Black Violin; not your grandparents art walk; UW-Milwaukee’s 17th Annual African American Film Series; comedy by Erica Nicole Clark; Latino Arts’ Annual Guitar Festival Concert; an autoharp concert and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Feb.3

Black Violin @ Uihlein Hall, 7:30 p.m.

× “Impossible is Possible” by Black Violin

Black Violin is composed of classically trained violist and violinist Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.” The duo’s major label debut Stereotypes was hailed by NPR, stating, “their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation”.

More info here marcuscenter.org/show/black-violin-2022

Friday, Feb. 4

ANTI Art Walk POP UP @ the former Paul Weiss Furniture showroom (1534 N. Farwell Ave.), 5:30 p.m.

When you think of art exhibitions, your mind might go instinctively towards prim and proper galleries and fashionable people sipping wine. This is not going to be that type of gallery night. The ANTI Art Walk will showcase some of the Milwaukee area’s up-and-coming artists in a grittier fashion, a la the pop-up art events of NYC in the ‘80s. A full weekend of music, art, burlesque, tattoos, food vendors and more will come together for a unique experience. A portion of the proceeds will also go towards the Guest House of Milwaukee. Allen Halas got the lowdown from artist Toriano “Why?” Mayek shepherdexpress.com/culture/visual-art/anti-art-walk-fuses-the-streets-and-galleries

Also Saturday. More info here: facebook.com/events/990167981854753.

Bush Mama @ UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

× This video is about Bush Mama - Trailer

UW-Milwaukee’s Schedule for the 17th Annual African American Film Series includes Bush Mama, an unrelenting look at the realities of inner-city poverty and systemic disenfranchisement of African Americans. The film follows Dorothy as she undergoes an ideological transformation from passive acceptance to being an agent of change. Ultimately uplifting, the film chronicles Dorothy’s awakening political consciousness and assumption of her own self-worth. On Saturday, a post-film discussion will be led by Portia Cobb, Associate Professor, Film, Video, Animation and New Genres and Director, Community Media Project.

Also Saturday. More info on the African American Film Series here uwm.edu/studentinvolvement/arts-and-entertainment/sociocultural-2/african-american-film-series

Erica Nicole Clark @ Laughing Tap, 7 p.m.

× “Growing Up with Mr. T as Your Dad” by Erica Nicole Clark

Erica Nicole Clark started in comedy at Chicago’s famed Improv Olympic before moving on to stand up. Clark has performed all over the country at places like the Comedy Cellar, Laugh Factory Hollywood and Chicago, The Improv and Zanies. Her observational humor as a young Black woman is spot on, but her ace in the hole is having a famous parent--which gives her fodder for material few comics can imagine.

Also Saturday. More info here laughingtap.com/event/erica-nicole-clark-at-the-laughing-tap/2022-02-04

Saturday, Feb. 5

9th Annual Guitar Festival Concert @ Latino Arts, 7 p.m.

× “Fantasie” (Sylvius Leopold Weiss) performed by Ivan Resendiz

Latino Arts’ Annual Guitar Festival Concert returns with performances by winners of the Guitar Festival Competition along with soloist and performances by Ivan Resendiz and An Tran. Originally from Mexico City, Resendiz began his study of classical guitar at age 16 at La Escuela Superior de Musica del Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes in Mexico. Tran is an internationally acclaimed Vietnamese classical guitarist and is deeply connected to his native country of Vietnam; he is bringing the traditional music of Vietnam to international concert stages.

More info here: latinoartsinc.org/performances/9th-annual-guitar-festival-concert.

Rick Fitzgerald @ The Coffee House, 7:30 p.m.

Rick Fitzgerald is an accomplished guitarist and vocalist, but he is probably best known as an autoharp player. He describes his diatonic autoharps as the “turbo-charged sports cars of the autoharp world,” and uses a free-flowing, five-fingered picking style to deliver expressive melodies with interwoven harmonies.

Aweful, Indonesian Junk and Knoxious at Last Rites @Last Rites MKE, 8 p.m.

× "Me Me Me" by Aweful

Opened in December at 625 S. 6th St., Last Rites MKE is flying the flag for DIY punks. Milwaukee’s Indonesian Junk refused to let a pandemic slow them down, releasing an album in March 2021 and a live cassette in February 2022. The trash-punk trio gleefully updates the sounds of ‘70s underground rock. They will be joined by Chicago groups Aweful (heavy garage) and hardcore punks, Knoxious. Aweful’s video for “Me Me Me” almost didn’t happen when an apartment fire nearly took the computer with the band’s working files.

Tony Barba Trio, 7 p.m. and Luis Solis, 10:30 p.m. @ The Jazz Estate

× Expand Photo: tonybarba.com Tony Barba Tony Barba

A member of the Youngblood Brass Band, tenor saxophonist and woodwind player Tony Barba’s musical career has spanned genres and includes collaborations with Andrew Hill, David Murray, Bon Iver and the Mountain Goats. Saxophonist and educator Luis Solis takes over for the Estate’s Late Night Session.

Railroad Earth @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

× “Peace on Earth” by Railroad Earth

The New Jersey group Railroad Earth has been blending rock, improvisation and bluegrass for over two decades. In 2018, founding member Andy Goessling passed away from cancer. The band’s album All for the Song includes the epic song “Driftin’ The Bardo.” It hinges on one of the final recordings of Goessling. “As we were recording it, ‘The Bardo’ came to represent Andy’s transition,” says Tim Carbone (violins, electric guitar, vocals), “It was an emotional experience.”