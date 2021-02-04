This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 4-10, 2021

Courtesy of Harley Davidson The 1490cc HD engine. Rubber mounted.

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to in the coming week including Black History Month livestreams from the Milwaukee Rep and Milwaukee Art Museum, Harley-Davidson Engines 101 and a performance or livestream of Peter and The Starcatcher.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Harley-Davidson Engines 101 Class livestream, 7 p.m.

Study the heart of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles: the engine that motors those freedom machines and join in a classroom-style experience where instructors will get you up to speed on how the Milwaukee-Eight® powertrains are constructed at H-D’s Menomonee Falls plant.

Get tickets here.

Friday, Feb. 5

Peter and The Starcatcher @ Germantown Performing Arts Center (W180 N11501 River Lane, Germantown) and livestream, various dates and times

A theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s novels, Peter and The Starcatcher is the prequel to the classic story of a boy who would not grow up, Peter Pan. Presented by Germantown High School Dramatic Impact, it is the tale of a young orphan and his mates who are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island. The performance brings to life the characters Peter, the Captain, Smee, and of course a crocodile. Social distance seating will be observed. Through Feb. 7.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Jahmés Finlayson and Zonia Perry Virtual Performance, 1 p.m.

Celebrate African roots and the spirit of Haiti with music, poetry, and dance. available for free on the Milwaukee Art Museum’s website as well as on the Museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Join MAM and special guests in celebrating the vibrant art and culture of Haiti.

The Kohl’s Haitian Gallery, located on the mezzanine level of the Milwaukee Art Museum, is home to one of the largest collections of Haitian art outside of Haiti. In years past, the gallery has served as a stage for local artists to share the music, dance, and storytelling of Haiti and the African Diaspora during Black History Month.

Upcoming Saturday virtual performances include: Ko-Thi Dance Company; Lakou Mizik and Jam Ak Jam.

Love Writes a Deadly Verse @ livestream, 7 p.m.

Cedarburg Cultural Center presents a virtual murder mystery set at the Valentine's Day meeting of The Poets Turntable. This association of local amateur and professional wordsmiths focuses on agapi, l’amore, liebe—yes, LOVE. Romance will abound when each member, in turn, thrills the audience with similes, metaphors and word pictures that will make even the coldest hearts beat with affection.

But rumors are circulating that all is not well within the Turntable. Despite the outward camaraderie of its members, the rumblings of discontent threaten to disrupt the harmony of their virtuous verses. This meeting has all the earmarks of being one to die for. Note: This event is strictly limited to 50 registrations.

Monday, Feb. 8

Keep Your Eyes on the Prize livestream, 7 p.m.

Part of Milwaukee Rep’s Black History Month celebration, 88Nine’s Tarik Moody emcees this program of African American artists, past and present at Milwaukee Rep who are onstage and behind-the-scenes showcasing the many roles that create art in Milwaukee.

The evening features Milwaukee Rep artists including choreographer Natrea Blake, costume designer Kara Harmon, stage manager Tara Kelly, actor and hair/wig designer Nikiya Mathis, director Tyrone Phillips and actor and director Ryan Quinn, Board Trustee James Phelps, and staff members including Tammy Belton-Davis, N’Jameh Camara, Devin Christor, Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj and Hope Parow.

Sign up here.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Bourbon Street Stompers livestream, 7 p.m.

Streaming live from North Coast Center for the Arts, ACA Live presents Bourbon Street Stompers. The Chicago style Dixieland band formed in 1988 plays all the classic tunes from the ‘40s in their own style with a lineup of banjo, tuba, clarinet, trumpet and washboard.