This Week in Milwaukee: May 18-25, 2022

× Expand Photo: Allison Morgan via joannaconnor.com Joanna Connor Joanna Connor

A benefit film screening for Ukraine, the uncorking of a radio rye, electronic music by way of Tokyo, songwriters at Jan Serr Studio, blues at Shank Hall and more —This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, May 19

MKE Unplugged Presents: Trapper Schoepp w/Matthew Davies @ Jan Serr Studio (Kenilworth Square East - 6th floor, 2155 N. Prospect Ave.), 7:30 p.m.

× “River Called Disaster” by Trapper Schoepp

Performing solo or with their bands, Trapper Schoepp and Matthew Davies are two of Milwaukee’s finest young songwriters. Here is a chance to catch them in a unique setting.

Friday, May 20

Uncooped Block Party: Chicken Wire Empire w/Chrissy Clobes of The Whiskeybelles @ Great Lakes Distillery, 6 p.m.

Great Lakes Distillery block parties are back and this is a special one. Enjoy live music from Chicken Wire Empire and Chrissy Clobes of the WhiskeyBelles, beer from Central Waters, and cocktails made with Great Lakes Distillery’s newest whiskey release, Chicken Shack Straight Rye Whiskey—inspired by the Friday morning WMSE radio show, hosted by Jonny Z since 1997.

Saturday, May 21

× Expand Regina Broussard - Untitled Regina Broussard - Untitled

Ways of Being Celebration @ John Michael Kohler Arts Center (608 New York Ave., Sheboygan), 7 p.m.

During the past year and a half, the world—and our lives—changed in ways that we never imagined. Suddenly, the familiar became strange and unfamiliar. We found ourselves living in a new reality that once seemed inconceivable and realized the world could change in an instant.

Yet, with this instability came possibility. To navigate this new precarity, we need to move beyond simply reflecting on the world and toward crafting ways to actively shape it.

What if we look to artists for what is possible? We give ourselves space to dream and then work to make those dreams real? We collaboratively construct a world in which many worlds fit? What if we look at the spaces we inhabit as places of experimentation and innovation? We repair the failed and build the new? We think of art as a portal to a world we can create together? What if we asked for more than this?

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Enjoy an evening at the Arts Center exploring reimagined ways to celebrate the launch of the Ways of Being exhibitions.

Joanna Connor @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× "I Feel So Good" by Joanna Connor

“Music chose me,” said blues guitarist Joanna Connor. “I vividly recall trying to sing like Louis Armstrong’s ‘Hello Dolly’ in our Brooklyn apartment. It came on the radio often. I knew I was small, but when I researched what year this version was on the charts, I was floored with the realization that I was two years old!”

In 1988 she formed a band that played weekly at Chicago’s Kingston Mines for over 1500 gigs. Her recent album 4801 South Indiana Avenue was produced by Joe Bonamassa.

Lost Tribes of The Moon Album Release w/Population Control, Astral Hand and DJ Chris Cottreau @ Cactus Club, 9 p.m.

Lost Tribes of the Moon 'Chapter II: Tales of Strife, Destiny, And Despair'

Milwaukee sextet Lost Tribes of The Moon is brimming with talent. Mixing doom, metal (both black and heavy), prog, folk and experimental sounds on their new album Chapter II: Tales of Strife, Destiny, And Despair, led by guitarist Jon Liedtke (Gozortenplatt), the group includes familiar faces: bassist Chris Ortiz (Xolotl, Magnetic Minds, vocalist Julie Brandenburg (True Heart Susie, Liquid Pink), producer/drummer Shane Hochstetler (1/4 of the bands who played or recorded in Milwaukee in the last two decades. That’s an exaggeration, but not by much.)

Sunday, May 22

Ukrainian Solidarity Screening of Homeward @ Turner Hall, 6 p.m.

×

Show your solidarity with this fundraiser that includes a screening of the film Homeward and discussion with Wisconsin Ukrainians at Turner Hall. Described by The Guardian as “A Tatar father and son are united in grief, if nothing else, in this striking Ukrainian road-trip drama across a war-torn land.”

Help Ukrainian families and defenders: more info here.

Monday, May 23

Milwaukee Accordion Club presents “Squeezy” Wes Miller @ Root River Center (7220 W. Rawson Ave., Franklin), 6 p.m.

× “Just Because” by “Squeezy” Wes Miller Trio

“Squeezy” Wes Miller has been making music for over 50 years. He took up the accordion at age 12, he “hated practicing it when all his friends were out running the streets, but that's life and the hard work paid off.” He gained notoriety with his trio Night Shift before taking time off to raise his family. These days he strolls German restaurants and performs at Oktoberfests and Polka Festivals. Miller currently plays over 75 Senior Living Facilities in Western Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Tuesday, May 24

Chihei Hatakeyama w/Jordan Reyes @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “A Sailor Always Finds His Way Out of a Storm” by Chihei Hatakeyama

Tokyo’s Chihei Hatakeyama, who has performed under his own name and as half of the electroacoustic duo Opitope, continues to evolve his sound by analog synthesizer, modular synthesizer and compact guitar effector. His first album Minima Moralia was commissioned for release by the Chicago-based label Kranky in early 2006. Since then, he has released over 70 albums.