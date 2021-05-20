This Week in Milwaukee: May 20-26, 2021

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week. It’s finally happening! Enjoy live music from Bill Camplin, camp out and enjoy Wise Jennings with Craig Baumann and Whiskey of the Damned. Get wise and enjoy Skylight Theatre’s fundraiser with Rána Roman and bid SistaStrings good luck in Nashville with their farewell livestream.

Thursday, May 20

Zach Tremblay @ Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel, 5 p.m.

Zach Tremblay returns to Saint Kate for this early performance. Currently working on his MFA from UW-Milwaukee’s renowned finger-style guitar program, Florida-native Tremblay performs selections from his four albums.

Friday, May 21

Bill Camplin Band @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m., livestream and limited capacity in-person

× Expand Image via YouTube

Since the late ‘60s Bill Camplin has performed his original songs solo and with his band Woodbine. Drummer Bob Mueller passed away in 2019 and Camplin’s band, guitarist Jason Klagstad and bassist Paul Wherley, have since continued on as a trio. Camplin’s work draws comparisons to legendary songwriters but also reflects poets and writers drawn to nature. If the best place to see Camplin and his weathered Martin guitar perform is his home base at Fort Atkinson’s Cafe Carpe, Linneman’s is a close second.

Saturday, May 22

Wise Jennings with Craig Baumann and Whiskey of the Damned @ Wise Farm, Lyons WI (address provided upon ticket purchase), 4 p.m.

Celebrating the release of their new album The Madness Inside, husband-wife duo Wise Jennings are hosting a mini festival that should fill that craving for live music in an outdoor setting. The event is BYOB food, chairs and whatever you need to be comfortable. Food will be available from Gypsy Solo. Tents are welcome (no RVs), rustic camping only. Community fire pits will be available. This is event will be socially distanced and take place, rain or shine.

Presale tickets only

Skylight Music Theatre Fundraiser "Don’t Rána on My Parade," @ Catalano Square, 6 p.m.

Skylight Theatre favorite Rána Roman, who has appeared in Kiss Me, Kate, Hot Mikado and In the Heights, will perform with Ryan Cappleman, Cynthia Cobb, Raven Dockery, Karen Estrada, Shawn Holmes, Adam Qutaishat, Kevin James Sievert and Samantha Sostarich. Preshow music will be provided by Carolyn Wehner. Janna Ernst will serve as Music Director, and Michael Unger as Director.

“Last year's Skylight fundraiser, Saturday in the Park with Andrew, was a great success and a welcome return to the joy of live performances,” said Jack R. Lemmon, Skylight Executive Director. Seating is limited to 200 guests, to adhere to social distance guidelines.

Trapper Schoepp Album Release Show @ Lake Country House Concerts, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo credit: Kayla Jean Trapper Schoepp

Trapper Schoepp hunkered down during the pandemic and wrote his new album May Day, exploring themes of ghosts and rebirth, springtime and renewal. Back in March, Schoepp had his fingers crossed that this day would come. On Saturday he and his band will make it happen. For this BYOB and lawn chair event, RSVP to Rich at 262-844-9915 or lakecountryhouseconcerts@gmail.com.

Sunday, May 23

SistaStrings Farewell Show featuring Klassik and Magik Family @ Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, livestream 2 p.m.

Chauntee Ross (vocals and violin) and Monique Ross (vocals and cello) are aka SistaStrings. Their song, “The Sound,” opens with cellphone footage from the protests of the summer of 2020. “We marched and chanted till our throats were sore and our feet were numb. We saw friends arrested, children and elderly tear gassed, and we saw the Protest police itself and take care of each other. We saw young men and women staying vigilant to protect from instigators and became a part of a family that has been made over the years actively working for change. But the work doesn’t begin and end with Protest. We kept working the only way we know to do, through our music.”

The collaboration with Milwaukee Opera Theatre is the duo’s love letter to Milwaukee. These shows will be bittersweet as the duo is moving to Nashville where we anticipate their blend of classical music, R&B and Gospel will lead to even more success. Demand for the Saturday’s show was so strong that a second show was added for Sunday. It sold out as well. So be sure to check out Sunday’s livestream.

View the Stream Here