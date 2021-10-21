This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 21-27, 2021

Hispánico Ballet, a night of Latin Music, the Annual Harvest Festival, four nights of Widespread Panic, the return of the Violent Femmes and more—this week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Oct. 21

× Expand Photo by Mike Hardaker/Wikimedia Commons Widespread Panic

Widespread Panic @ The Riverside Theater, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia’s Widespread Panic take over the Riverside Theater for four nights. Limited tickets have been released for all shows but act quick. Pre-pandemic, the circus came to town with the band’s annual Milwaukee stand. The band is also teaming up with Hunger Task Force for a virtual food drive. More info here twitter.com/WidespreadPanic/status/1450829303973810187 Through Oct. 24.

Friday, Oct. 22

Ballet Hispánico @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Dr., Brookfield), 10 a.m. & 8 p.m.

Fusing Latinx cultures with classical ballet and a bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance, Hispánico Ballet continues to mold the landscape of contemporary dance in the United States and beyond. Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro’s choreography is devoted to capturing the spiritual, sensual, and historical essence of Latinx cultures by combining ballet and contemporary dance with salsa, merengue, mambo and more.

Violent Femmes w/Flogging Molly, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes and THICK @ Miller High Life Theatre, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Theresa C. Sanches/Flickr Violent Femmes - Rams Head Live Baltimore 2016

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Violent Femmes album Why Do Birds Sing, which is receiving the deluxe reissue treatment. They released the album Hotel Last Resort in 2019 and there are plenty of locals who recall the original trio playing their unique blend of angst-ridden acoustic punk at small venues. Today you can even hear snippets of Femmes’ tunes at Major League ballparks.

Consider this four-band bill a mini festival with the Celtic punk of Flogging Molly, the humor of Me First And The Gimme Gimmes and the punk pop of THICK.

Ethan Keller Group @ Nō Studios, 8 p.m.

No Cover—Just Show Up And Boogie! Ethan Keller Group are shooting a video so come dressed snazzy. There will be prizes for: Best Dressed, Best Dancers and Superfans. Keller’s heavyweight band will include: Anthony Deutsch on keys; George Ballesteros on bass; Nathan Pflughoeft on guitar; Jonathan Harris Jr. on drums; Jesse Montijo on saxophone; Jamie Breiwick on flugelhorn and Russell Rossetto on trombone. RSVP here facebook.com/events/455433479143070

Eli Winter Duo with Tyler Damon @ Sugar Maple, 8 p.m.

Chicago instrumental guitarist Eli Winter performs with drummer Tyler Damon in a duo playing improvisational as well as composed music. Time Out Chicago has described Winter as, “A young guitarist with an ear for emotive melodies, Winter’s instrumental finger-picked arrangements evoke the work of Jack Rose, John Fahey and contemporaries like William Tyler and Daniel Bachman.”

Max Weinberg's Jukebox @ Thrasher Opera House (506 Mill Street, Green Lake), 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Lorenzo Gaudenzi/Flickr Max Weinberg - Max Weinberg Jazz Quintet

A road trip the Green Lake’s Thrasher Opera House? Why Not. For 45 years Max Weinberg has held the drum chair behind Bruce Springsteen and The E Street band, playing before millions around the world. While anchoring the house band for “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” for 17 years, Max enjoyed expanding his role as bandleader and resident music historian.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox comes armed with an unlimited repertoire of classic songs, engaging the audience in a truly interactive concert experience. Weinberg invites his fans to create the setlist in real-time and his crack four-piece group plays the songs on demand. Guests get to choose from a video menu of over 200 songs—everything from the Beatles to the Stones to Bruce and The E Street Band's biggest hits. Info here thrasheroperahouse.com/thrasher/events.asp?p=onstage

Saturday, Oct. 23

Annual Harvest Festival @ at Riverwalk Commons, 11 a.m.

The event will take place at Riverwalk Commons, located across the street from the Public Market, adjacent to the Milwaukee River. This year’s Harvest Festival event marks the 16th anniversary of the Public Market’s opening in October 2005. Attendees 21 years of age or older can take part in a fan-favorite tradition of sampling Lakefront Brewery pumpkin ale tapped from the market’s giant pumpkin.

Several of the area’s most popular food trucks will be on site, from Meat on the Street and Press Waffles to Lush Popcorn and Pedro’s. Margarita Paradise and Brew City Brand will also participate in the celebration by serving up fall-inspired food and drink items alongside the annual apparel sale. Draft & Vessel, a seasonal outdoor vendor at the market, will be onsite with its RK’d van, a 1969 van that offers tapped beer and soda on one side and has a retro gaming arcade on the other.

MKE Music Night XXIII - Latin Music Night @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m.

× "How Long" by the Braided Janes

Tlalók will kick off a celebration of Latino culture with a set of boleros, followed by the Latin jazz quintet Los Sanchos. Chicago’s The Braided Janes (Las Juanas Trenzudas) will also perform Latin rock.