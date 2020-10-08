This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 8-14, 2020

This week, you can watch livestream performances by Trapper Schoepp, Lex Allen and De La Buena or take in concerts by bluegrass masters. Laugh it up at the Milwaukee Comedy Festival or even veer into the paranormal with a Riverside Theater Ghost Tour. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Thursday, Oct. 8-11

Milwaukee Comedy Festival @ various venues and times

The 14 1/2 Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival was postponed but will roll on. You think they have enough new material? The scaled-down event will take place at Captain Pabst Pilot House, The Laughing Tap and Lakefront Brewery. Featuring performers from across the country in nine different live shows, including headliner Mary Mack. Safety precautions and social distancing will be enforced.

Rooftop Patio Series w/ Smoke N' Mirrors @ Cafe Benelux, 6 p.m.

Jazz trio Smoke ‘N’ Mirrors play their original music on the covered roof top patio. “Boo Boogaloo” is the kind of song to hear first thing in the morning or, in safer times, to kick off a set to fill a dancefloor. The jazz trio of Gabriel Hammer (keyboards), Sam Kacala (percussion), and Pete Geraci (saxophone), released the groove-heavy album Wolf Party last August.

Friday Oct. 9

Riverside Theater Ghost Tours @ Riverside Theater, various times and dates through Oct. 31

The Riverside Theater is best known for two things: amazing shows and being one of the most haunted places in Wisconsin. Over the past 91 years, reports of paranormal activity have been a regular occurrence between the catastrophic fires of the 1960s, massive floods and many mysterious tales from those who have lived and died here. Now you get the unique opportunity to learn more about the behind-the-scenes paranormal activity encountered by staff, patrons and professional ghost hunters.

Masks are required; limited to groups of ten or fewer to maintain social distancing and heightened cleaning and sanitation standards.

Tunes on the Terrace w/Pat McCurdy, 6 p.m.

You know him ... and he just gets better every year! Enjoy an un-cultural night on the East Terrace with Pat McCurdy, his guitar and his hilarious improvised interaction with the audience. His large catalog of over 600 original songs will cover a little something for everyone such as lost loves, politics, family vacations, and how the world can't live without “Sex & Beer.”

The Mod Violets livestream @ 7:30 p.m.

Linnemans hosts this livestream of pop-psych veterans The Mod Violets. Mike Hartwig and Mark Alan Lonteen have been honing their hook-filled craft for decades. Expect new material from their upcoming 2021 sophomore album.

David M. Lutken & The Cast of "Hootenanny: The Musicale" livestream @ 7 p.m.

Although they had to cancel our world premiere production of “Hootenanny: The Musicale,” enjoy a little bit of the fun and spontaneity of the kid-friendly show featuring celebrated musician David M. Lutken and the Seat of the Pants Band.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Bluegrass Jam @ Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 11 a.m.

Our days for outdoor events are numbered. Enjoy a collection of the area’s top-flight bluegrass and old timey acoustic musicians playing banjo, mandolin, fiddle, Dobro & guitar in this quaint courtyard setting sponsored by Best Place’s new coffee shop. Hosted by retired college music professor and working Dobro & guitar player Peter Roller.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Rock The Stream livestream w/ Trapper Schoepp, Lex Allen and De La Buena, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a triple bill in the comfort and safety of your own home. De La Buena’s Latin Jazz funkiness is followed by Lex Allen’s smoothness is followed by Trapper Schoepp’s scrappy folksiness. Performances benefit Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, Danceworks and Schlitz Audubon.

Ramon Speed, Two & A Half Stars, Bright-Eyed Blind and Eponymous @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 2 p.m.

Writing about Bright-Eyed Blind, Dave Luhrssen said, “The band maintains guitar-powered intensity over a pile-driving rock beat and boasts the lovely yet tough vocals of Jalena Hegemann, a Pat Benatar for our time.’ Ramon Speed’s lo-fi cassette and 7” vinyl has been described as “classic f*cking indie rock.”